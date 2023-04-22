ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 62-year-old man dies after scuffle over land dispute in Anakapalli district

April 22, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old man died after a scuffle over a land dispute at K.V Sarbhavaram village of Nathavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Saturday. As per the reports, the victim named R. Gangaraju had a fight with another person from the same village over a land issue, when the duo pushed each other. Gangaraju died on the spot may be because of some earlier health issues. Nathavaram Sub-Inspector Lakshmi Narayana said that a case was registered under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to death.) The accused is yet to be arrested. Further investigation is on.

