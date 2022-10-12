Andhra Pradesh: 61 tribal girls get jobs in a placement drive organised by Alluri Sitarama Raju district police

Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, J. Sathish Kumar, speaking to the tribal students who got placed in a recruitment drive, at Paderu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

As many as 185 tribal girl students from G.Madugula, Paderu, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu, Munchingputtu, Dumbriguda, Araku and Ananthagiri attended the recruitment drive for the post of Technical Assistants in Tata Technologies, at Paderu here on Wednesday. The drive was organised by the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police as part of community welfare programme ‘Prerana’ in association with Prasanthi Educational Society, Atchutapuram, and Tata Technologies management. Of the total, 61 students were appointed.

Superintendent of Police, ASR District, J. Sathish Kumar, said that despite having good qualification, a number of tribal students do not have proper guidance and lack the skills to get jobs. As part of ‘Prerana’, the police aims to guide them and help them acquire proper skills to get decent placements.

The representatives from Tata Technologies have conducted interviews in various stages and selected the candidates. The candidates will be sent to Prasanthi Educational Society, Atchutapuram for a seven-day training programme.

The selected candidates will be posted at Tata Technologies, Hosur Town, Tamil Nadu. The candidates will be given a salary of ₹17,000 and other benefits, the police said.

Police personnel from Paderu police station were present.