Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ by a 16-year-old boy in Anakapalli district

September 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy at Z. Kothapatnam village under Ravikamatham police station limits in Anakapalli district. The incident came to light after the local police came to know about it, late on Saturday night.

Circle Inspector of Kothakota police station Eliyas Mohammed said that the victim is living alone in the village. The minor boy also resides in the same locality. The incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. The woman raised alarm, but the locals were unable to respond immediately, since it was raining heavily. Later, neighbours who noticed her rushed her to the hospital. After giving primary treatment at Narsipatnam Area Hospital, she was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for further treatment, he said.

The police are yet to take the boy into their custody.

