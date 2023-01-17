Andhra Pradesh: 58 people to speak during public hearing on new power tariffs for 2023-24 fiscal year

January 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has registered the names of 58 persons who will raise their objections or give suggestions during the public hearing on new power tariffs for the 2023-24 financial year, scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21.

According to APERC Secretary K. Raja Bapaiah, most of them either have raised their objections or want to talk about the issues pertaining to farmers, industries and hike in power tariff, etc.

“Depending on the time available during the three-day public hearing which will be held in virtual mode, we will allow the people who are interested to speak, besides the 58 people whose names have been registered. We have conducted a mock public hearing on Tuesday to test the system. The public hearing will be held from January 19 to 21,” Mr. Bapaiah told The Hindu.

On January 19, the objections of 15 people will be heard. Mummareddi Venugopala Rao from the Centre for Power Studies and R. Shiv Kumar from Andhra Pradesh Textile Mills Association among others will participate.

On the second day, 24 candidates including Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation general secretary B. Raja Sekhar, Cellular Operators Association of India director general S.P. Kochhar and Andhra Sugars Limited CMD P. Narendranath Chowdary will participate.

On the concluding day of the public hearing, 18 people including A.P. Rythu Sangam’s K. Appa Rao, Electro Steel Castings Limited chief operating officer Suresh Khandelwal, Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited vice-president (commercial) Siddhartha Das, B. Jeevan Kumar of Vishwanadha Mushroom Farm Private Limited, Ch. Venugopala Rao of Rythu Sanghala Samakhya and Nethan Reddy of Bharti Airtel Limited will speak.

APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy will address the petitioners’ objections and demands. The officials of Vijayawada-based Central Power Distribution Company Limited and Tirupati-based Southern Power Distribution Company Limited will join the public hearing team on behalf of the State government at the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited’s corporate office in Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

The APERC has been conducting the public hearing in virtual mode since last two years. The public hearing will be live-streamed at https://ncubestreamings.com/apercpublichearing. For the stakeholders who have requested a personal meeting link, if not received within a day, can dial 6300385004 or 9440814371 or 7396940607. The APERC collects petitions, studies them and prepares a report, which is sent to the State government for action.