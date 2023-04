April 30, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - PADERU

A 50-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered at Darakonda colony under Sileru Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday. Sources said that G Valasamma had gone to the forest in search of wood at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. As she did not return home after sometime, the family members started to search for her, only to find her body. There were injury marks on her face and other parts of the body, it was learnt. Police have registered a case.