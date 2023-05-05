ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 50-year-old arrested for ‘murdering’ relative over property dispute in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

May 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

G.K Veedhi Police cracked the murder case of 50-year old G Valasamma, who was found dead in a forest at Darakonda area on April 30 in Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old person, a relative of the victim, and found that land dispute was the reason for the alleged murder.

The arrested was identified as G. Nageswara Rao, a resident of Darakonda Colony.

Addressing a press conference, Additional SP, Chintapalli, Prathap Siva Kishore, said that Nageswara Rao and Valasamma have disputes over a land since many years. On April 29, there was a village level meeting on the same land dispute, where Valasamma allegedly complained against Nageswara Rao to the elderly persons. Upset by this, Nageswara Rao attacked Valasamma with a sharp-edged weapon when she came to forest area on April 30th morning.

The accused was being sent to remand.

This is second murder over property dispute in a span of less than three weeks in ASR district. In the last month, an elderly person was killed by 14 persons at Dumbriguda mandal in ASR district, over a property dispute.

Mr. Prathap Siva Kishore appealed people to reach out to police in case if they fear they have life threat from someone due to land dispute or any other issue.

