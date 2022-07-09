Andhra Pradesh: 45-year-old man arrested for ‘raping’ his minor niece in Anakapalli district

Hand over accused to us, relatives of victims and locals urge police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her paternal uncle at Gajireddipalem village under Rambilli Police Station limits in Anakapalli district. The incident came to light after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the local police on Friday.

According to the complaint given by the family members, the accused named Ch. Chitti Babu (45), was elder brother of the victim’s father. He had allegedly raped her about two months ago. Recently, the family members came to know about the incident and has lodged a complaint.

Sub-Inspector of Rambilli Police Station Raja Rao said that the accused was arrested. He was booked under rape and relevant sections and POCSO Act was invoked.

Tension prevailed at Rambilli on Saturday morning, as a large number of family members of the victim and the villagers gathered at the police station. The locals demanded that the police hand over the accused to them so that they could punish him publicly.

It was also learnt that the locals went to the house of the accused and damaged furniture and other property which were kept outside the house. None of the family members of the accused were present in the house at that time.

Man held

In another case Sabbavaram Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting his 13-year-old stepdaughter by threatening her. The case was transferred to Disha Police Station.