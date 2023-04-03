ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 45-year-old brutally murdered at Dumbriguda in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

April 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old person was brutally murdered at Oyya village under Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as G Govindu, a farmer from Oyya village.

As per the police, the body of Govindu was found completely burnt near his agricultural fields on Monday morning. After close examination, they have found injury marks on the body indicating that he was stabbed by sharp-edged weapons before burning him.

Tension prevailed for some hours, as the family members of Govindu refused to cooperate with the police and shift the body for post-mortem. They demanded arrest of persons responsible for the incident immediately. After convincing them, the body was shifted for post-mortem in the night. The autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.

By around 8.30 p.m., the police are yet to receive official complaint from the family members of the victim. The police suspect that property disputes might be the cause for the murder.

