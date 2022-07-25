Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: 42,496 students appear for APICET-2022

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM July 25, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 21:21 IST

As many as 42,496 of the 49,157 applicants appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2022 (APICET-2022) for admission into MBA and MCA courses being offered by various universities and its affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The conduct of ICET was entrusted to Andhra University by the APSCHE for this year. The test was held in two sessions—from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3 to 5.30 p.m.

Andhra University Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan released the SET codes for forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively at the APICET- 2022 office here.

