Andhra Pradesh: 42,496 students appear for APICET-2022

As many as 42,496 of the 49,157 applicants appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2022 (APICET-2022) for admission into MBA and MCA courses being offered by various universities and its affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The conduct of ICET was entrusted to Andhra University by the APSCHE for this year. The test was held in two sessions—from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3 to 5.30 p.m.

Andhra University Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan released the SET codes for forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively at the APICET- 2022 office here.

N .Kishore Babu, Convener, APICET-2022; Peri Srinivasa Rao, principal of AU College of Engineering; B. Parvatheeswara Rao; Ch V.V.S. Bhaskara Reddy and T.S.V. Ram Gopal, TCSiON representative were present on the occasion.

The percentage of attendance in the forenoon session was put at 85.80, while the same for afternoon session was 87.10, taking the total percentage of attendance to 86.45.

The APICET-2022 Convener advised the candidates to visit website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET for updates regarding preliminary key and response sheets.