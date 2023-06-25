Andhra Pradesh: 400 kg ganja seized after the car carrying it met with an accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

June 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PADERU

Around 400 kg ganja was found in a car, which met with an accident on Paderu ghat road in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday morning. As per the police, a vehicle, which was heading from Paderu towards Visakhapatnam, has allegedly hit an oil tanker on the ghat road. After the accident, persons who were in the car, escaped from the spot abandoning the vehicle. On checking, the police found 400 kg ganja, which was valued at ₹40 lakh in several States. Paderu police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.