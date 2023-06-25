ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 400 kg ganja seized after the car carrying it met with an accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

June 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Around 400 kg ganja was found in a car, which met with an accident on Paderu ghat road in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday morning. As per the police, a vehicle, which was heading from Paderu towards Visakhapatnam, has allegedly hit an oil tanker on the ghat road. After the accident, persons who were in the car, escaped from the spot abandoning the vehicle. On checking, the police found 400 kg ganja, which was valued at ₹40 lakh in several States. Paderu police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US