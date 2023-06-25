HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: 400 kg ganja seized after the car carrying it met with an accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

June 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Around 400 kg ganja was found in a car, which met with an accident on Paderu ghat road in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday morning. As per the police, a vehicle, which was heading from Paderu towards Visakhapatnam, has allegedly hit an oil tanker on the ghat road. After the accident, persons who were in the car, escaped from the spot abandoning the vehicle. On checking, the police found 400 kg ganja, which was valued at ₹40 lakh in several States. Paderu police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.

