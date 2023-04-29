HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: 33-year-old man sets himself ablaze in Anakapalli district

April 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man reportedly ended life by setting himself ablaze after pouring petrol at Kothakota in Anakapalli police station limits on Saturday, due to family disputes. As per the police, K. Manindra, who was working as a driver, was an alcohol addict. Some months ago, his wife reportedly had went to her parents’ house unable to put up with his behaviour. A few days ago, Manindra reportedly urged her to return and she refused. Upset by this, Manindra took the drastic step. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Anakapalli, where he was declared brought dead. Kothakota police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact 100.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.