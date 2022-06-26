Andhra Pradesh: 32-year-old doctor found dead at Anakapalli

The body of a 32-year-old doctor was found in the cellar of his apartment, under suspicious circumstances, at Raghuram Colony under Anakapalli Town Police Station limits on Saturday night. Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Koilada Sivakumar, a doctor at a private hospital.

According to reports, Siva Kumar returned home after duty on Saturday. After sometime, he reportedly left home and around 9 p.m., some residents found Siva Kumar lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries in the cellar of his apartment and informed the police.

Anakapalli (Town) Inspector L. Bhaskar Rao inspected the scene of crime with his team.

“Initial investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide. Siva Kumar might have committed suicide by jumping from the apartment, due to depression as he did not succeed in improving his medical practice apart from having some personal issues,” said Mr. Bhaskar Rao.

Based on the complaint by his family members, the police have registered a case under 174 Cr. P.C (cause of death not known). Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.