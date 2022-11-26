Andhra Pradesh: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

November 26, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man was reportedly murdered allegedly over old riavlries at Annavaram area in Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Friday. The incident came to light after police registered a case late on Friday night. The deceased was identified as P. Srinivas.

The accused, who was identified as Dileep Kumar alias Bobby, had allegedly stabbed Srinivas using a sharp knife multiple times on his chest and stomach on Friday. Srinivas died while being shifted to Area Hospital in Narsipatnam. Annavaram Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab accused.

