Andhra Pradesh: 26-year-old youth ‘ends’ life at Narsipatnam

November 18, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 26-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree due to financial issues near the degree college road at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Friday.

According to Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) Police Station P. Ganesh, the youth named S. Mani Kumar was running a mobile repair shop. He had allegedly borrowed over ₹2 lakh and was unable to repay. He was allegedly addicted to alcohol. On Thursday night, he reportedly had a fight with his mother as he demanded money from her to purchase liquor. Later, he had reportedly ended life by using his mother’s saree.

Narsipatnam police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100).