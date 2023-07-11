Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old youth dies in a road accident at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

July 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - PADERU

A 23-year-old youth died and another youth was injured when the bike on which they were riding allegedly hit an RTC bus on ghat road at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector of Paderu police station G. Lakshmana Rao said that the accident occurred when two youth Satish and Vinay were going to Parawada from Paderu. The accident occurred near a view point. The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Satish who was driving the bike died due to severe injuries, while Vinay was shifted to hospital and is undergoing treatment, the S.I added.

Paderu police have registered a case.

