Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old tourist killed as bike falls into culvert at Paderu

A 23-year-old youth died after the bike he was riding reportedly fell into a culvert at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday. The incident occurred when the victim and his friend were on their way to Vanjangi hills.

The deceased was identified as Deva Siddardha of S.Kota in Vizianagaram district.

According to police, Siddardha along with his friend was heading to Vanjangi on a two-wheeler to view the hill view point. The duo had reportedly entered a wrong route and met with the accident. Police are yet to ascertain whether thick fog due to drop in temperatures or overspeeding is the cause of the accident.

Paderu police have registered a case.