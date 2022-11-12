Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old tourist killed as bike falls into culvert at Paderu

Accident occurred when the victim and his friend going to Vanjangi hills, say police

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
November 12, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old youth died after the bike he was riding reportedly fell into a culvert at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday. The incident occurred when the victim and his friend were on their way to Vanjangi hills.

The deceased was identified as Deva Siddardha of S.Kota in Vizianagaram district.

According to police, Siddardha along with his friend was heading to Vanjangi on a two-wheeler to view the hill view point. The duo had reportedly entered a wrong route and met with the accident. Police are yet to ascertain whether thick fog due to drop in temperatures or overspeeding is the cause of the accident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Paderu police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app