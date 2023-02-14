ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old murdered in Anakapalli district

February 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Some persons attacked him near a wine shop at Peddagummuluru, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unidentified persons with knives and other sharp-edged weapons at Peddagummuluru under S.Rayavaram police station limits in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dandu Praveen Kumar (23) of Korruprolu village.

Sub-Inspector of S.Rayavaram Police Station P. Prasad Rao said that the youth was working in a coir industry. On Monday night, he was attacked by some persons when he was near a wine shop at Peddagummuluru village. He received severe head injuries and was shifted to hospital. The youth died while undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said. The SI said that they suspect old rivalries to be the cause for the murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources from police said that Praveen was allegedly in love with a girl. The girl’s family members had reportedly entered into heated argument with the youth on the issue and threatened to kill him several times, the youth’s kin informed the police.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.

S. Rayavaram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US