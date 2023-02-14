Andhra Pradesh: 23-year-old murdered in Anakapalli district

February 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unidentified persons with knives and other sharp-edged weapons at Peddagummuluru under S.Rayavaram police station limits in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dandu Praveen Kumar (23) of Korruprolu village.

Sub-Inspector of S.Rayavaram Police Station P. Prasad Rao said that the youth was working in a coir industry. On Monday night, he was attacked by some persons when he was near a wine shop at Peddagummuluru village. He received severe head injuries and was shifted to hospital. The youth died while undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said. The SI said that they suspect old rivalries to be the cause for the murder.

Sources from police said that Praveen was allegedly in love with a girl. The girl’s family members had reportedly entered into heated argument with the youth on the issue and threatened to kill him several times, the youth’s kin informed the police.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.

S. Rayavaram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.