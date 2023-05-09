Andhra Pradesh: 23 North Andhra students stranded in violence-hit Manipur, return home

May 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As many as 23 persons, mostly students from North Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Manipur, where violence erupted on May 5, returned home safely on Tuesday.

According to official information from the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, 10 of them, including four women, were from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to The Hindu, G. Shyam Kumar of Cheedikada mandal of Anakapalli district, said that it was a nightmare for him to hear the sound of bomb blasts in the early hours of May 5.

“We were given a litre of drinking water bottle on May 6 to meet our water needs. I reached home safely on the morning of May 9 with that water till I boarded the flight at Imphal Airport on May 8 at 10.20 am. Rescue measures by the Andhra Pradesh government were laudable,” said Mr. Shyam Kumar, a final year civil engineering student of NIT.

He said that he would write his B.Tech final exams from May 22 and join the job in Hyderabad in June. He got the software job in the campus recruitment drive.

According to Mr. Shyam Kumar, 23 candidates reached North Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday along with him by two special buses arranged by the State government.

An official of the Visakhapatnam Collectorate said that 10 candidates from the district were safely handed over to their parents on Tuesday.

Another student K. Yashwant from Ravikamatham, said, “The outbreak of violence in the North Eastern State, brought to my mind the Russia-Ukraine war situation. We had no water and food since Monday.”

Till now, 163 students of Andhra Pradesh have reached home safely. The State government arranged two flights. All of them were brought in special flights from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, which was hit by riots.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses to transport the students to their hometowns.

Students from Andhra Pradesh were shifted from their hostels in Manipur to Imphal airport under tight security.

The situation in Manipur is gradually returning to normal and curfew has been relaxed in some areas. However, heavy deployment of security forces continues in key places. The violence erupted due to protests by tribals against the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, leading to the death of over 60 people so far and 200-odd persons were injured.