Andhra Pradesh: 22-year-old feared drowned as boat capsizes in Tandava reservoir

Four others swam to safety, say police

Jolly trip by a group of friends turned tragic, as one among them, a 22-year-old youth, feared drowned after the boat in which they were travelling reportedly overturned and sank due to strong winds in Tandava reservoir in Golugonda mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening. Four other friends of the youth, who were in the same boat, swam to safety.

The missing youth was identified as B. Raj Kumar (22), a resident of Jogumpeta village of Golugonda mandal.

Sub-Inspector of Golugonda Police Station Dhanunjaya Naidu said that five friends, all aged around 20 to 25 years and from the same village, had gone for swimming to Tandava reservoir. Later, they had also gone for boating, when the incident occurred. Police teams with the help of swimmers are in search of the missing youth.

Golugonda police have registered a case on Tuesday night.