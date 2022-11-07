Andhra Pradesh: 19-year-old B.Tech. student drowns in Gosthani river in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

Jolly trip of a family turned tragic, as a 19-year-old drowned in Gosthani river at Kasipatnam area under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as B. Uday Kumar, a resident of Gopalapatnam and pursuing B.Tech in a private college in Visakhapatnam city

According to reports, Uday, along with his family and friends, came to Kasipatnam for a picnic on Sunday. After offering prayers in a temple, the family members were having a good time. During the afternoon, Uday and a few others had entered the Gosthani river, where he was drowned. Police suspect that Uday might have been caught in a mire and drowned. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

Ananthagiri police have registered a case.