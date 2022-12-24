Andhra Pradesh: 1.9 lakh kg of ganja seized in five districts destroyed

December 24, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, have destroyed about 1.9 lakh kgs of seized ganja, here on Saturday.

The seized ganja was set afire by Visakhapatnam Range DIG S. Hari Krishna at Koduru village in Anakapalli district. This apart, about 133 kgs of hashish oil was also destroyed.

The estimated value of destroyed ganja and hashish oil is said to be over ₹240 crore. The ganja and hashish oil were seized in 929 cases, across the five districts.

Leading the districts in seizures is ASR with about 1.37 lakh kg from about 574 cases, followed by Anakapalli with about 40,745 kg from 273 cases, Vizianagaram with about 8,788 kgs from 39 cases, Srikakulam with about 3,985 kgs from 32 cases and Parvathipuram Manyam with about 2,100 kg from 11 cases.

“In ASR district alone the police have arrested about 608 smugglers. This apart, we have arrested about 121 accused by following the smuggling chain, from different States. The idea is to break the entire smuggling chain, by arresting the kingpins and financiers,” said Superintendent of Police S. Sathish Kumar.

Satellite imagery, drone survey, extensive checking, creating awareness, setting up more check-posts and all efforts are being made to tackle this menace and make the State drug- free, said Mr. Hari Krishna.

SP Anakapalli Gowthami Sali, Joint Director SEB Tuhin Sinha, B. Vijay Bhaskar of SEB, ASP of Rampachodavaram Adhiraj Singh Rana, ASP of Chinturu Maheswar Reddy, ASP Chintapalli Kommi Pratap Kishore and others were present.