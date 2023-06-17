HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: 18-year-old girl drowns in water stream in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

Her friend was rescued by locals, say police

June 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old girl drowned in a water stream, while her friend was rescued by the locals at Kotlagaruvu village under Paderu police station limits here on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector of Paderu Police Station Lakshmana Rao said that Sailaja and Mounica had gone to the stream (Gedda) to wash clothes on Saturday. The duo entered the waters in a small checkdam, which was constructed by the villagers nearby, and went missing. While Sailaja died, Mounica was rescued and shifted to Paderu Hospital. She is undergoing treatment, he said.

Paderu police have registered a case.

