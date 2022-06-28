Andhra Pradesh: 18-year-old dies trying to save his dog from drowning in a river

A 18-year-old youth died after jumping into the Sarada River at Vijayaramarajupeta, reportedly to save his pet dog, which was swept away by the flowing stream of the river, under Anakapalli (Town) Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as K. Uday Kumar (18).

According to reports, Uday and his friends went to the river to give his pet dog a bath. While giving bath, the pet dog accidentally swept away the river. Though he did not know swimming, Uday jumped into the water to save his pet, assuming that the river would not be deep. He went missing. Some locals jumped into the water and brought him out. He was rushed to the NTR Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment. Uday Kumar was working as a helper in a pharmacy store in Anakapalli. His father passed away four years ago. Anakapalli Police Sub-Inspector R Dhanunjaya registered a case.