ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 17-year-old ‘ends life’ after woman allegedly refuses to fulfil his sexual desire in Anakapalli district

January 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy reportedly ended his life by setting himself ablaze after a 35-year-old woman with whom he was having an affair refused to fulfil his sexual desire at Rolugunta in Anakapalli district.

Sub-Inspector of Rolugunta Police Station B. Naga Karthik said that on January 16, the boy had asked the woman to fulfil his sexual desire, for which the woman refused citing some reasons. Irked by this the boy had allegedly set himself ablaze by pouring petrol, the same day. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to the burns at King George Hospital on January 20. Rolugunta police have registered a case on Friday night.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US