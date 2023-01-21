Andhra Pradesh: 17-year-old ‘ends life’ after woman allegedly refuses to fulfil his sexual desire in Anakapalli district

January 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 17-year-old boy reportedly ended his life by setting himself ablaze after a 35-year-old woman with whom he was having an affair refused to fulfil his sexual desire at Rolugunta in Anakapalli district.

Sub-Inspector of Rolugunta Police Station B. Naga Karthik said that on January 16, the boy had asked the woman to fulfil his sexual desire, for which the woman refused citing some reasons. Irked by this the boy had allegedly set himself ablaze by pouring petrol, the same day. While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to the burns at King George Hospital on January 20. Rolugunta police have registered a case on Friday night.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)