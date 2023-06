June 14, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 17-year-old youth drowned in Sarada river at Somalingapalem under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits in Anakapalli district on Wednesday. According to the police, a group of seven friends went to Sarada river for swimming on Wednesday afternoon. G. Nagesh from Yelamanchali drowned while swimming. Yelamanchali police have registered a case.