May 22, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Anakapalli

A young man drowned while taking bath in the Sarada river at Ganaparthi village of Munagapaka mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday. He was identified as D. Mahesh (17) of Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam. He came to a friend’s wedding in Narsingabilli village along with 14 others. All of them went to the river to bathe, and Mahesh drowned. Police registered a case and handed over the body to the relatives of the deceased.