Andhra Pradesh: 150 tribal youth provided free coaching for Polycet

Around 150 tribal youth from Koyyuru, G.K Veedhi, Chintapalli and G.Madugula mandals are being given special training for a period of 10 days to prepare them for Polycet 2022. The programme is being conducted by Alluri Sitharamaraju District Police as part of community welfare initiative “Prerana” under the leadership of SP J. Sathish Kumar, at Youth Training Centre (YTC) Chintapalli. During the programme, the tribal youth are provided food and accommodation for free.

Additional SP of Chintapalli D. Tushar visited the YTC and sensitised the students. He asked them to utilise the opportunity being provided by the police and succeed in life. The ASP also said that hall tickets will be provided by the police by downloading them. He also said that special buses are being arranged for the convenience of the students appearing for Polycet. The buses will take them to the examination centres from Chintapalli to Narsipatnam and would bring them back, he said.

Inspector of Chintapalli Police Station T. Srinu and Sub-Inspector Mohammed Ali were present.

It may be noted that the training programme was initiated by Mr. Sathish Kumar during the year 2019, when he was working as ASP Chintapalli. Since 2019, over 250 students were benefited by the programme.