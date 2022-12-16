Andhra Pradesh: 15-year-old girl run over by a lorry while going to a birthday party in Anakapalli district

December 16, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 15-year-old girl was run over by a lorry, while her classmate suffered minor injuries in a road accident that occurred on NH-16 at Y-Junction under Payakaraopeta Police Station limits in Anakapalli district late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as P Madhavi (15), a Class 10 student from Payakaraopeta.

As per the police, the incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m., when P Madhavi along with two friends were heading to Chekkavari Veedhi on a two-wheeler to celebrate one of their classmates birthday. Madhavi, who was the second pillion rider, allegedly slipped from the bike and fell on the road. A lorry which was heading towards Anakapalli from Tuni ran over her and she died on the spot. As the bike also skid, the boy who was driving the bike received minor injuries, while the first pillion rider is safe.

“They were triple-driving and then the boy who was driving the bike is minor and does not have a driving licence,” said Inspector of Payakaraopeta police station Appalaraju.

Payakaraopeta Police have registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem.