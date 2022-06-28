Andhra Pradesh: 15 injured after van overturns in Alluri Sitharamaraju district
Fifteen people were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned on the ghat road in Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Monday night . The injured were shifted to hospitals in two ambulances. The accident occurred when they were going to Visakhapatnam to attend a meeting. More details are awaited.
