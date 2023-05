May 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 14-year-old girl drowned at Revupolavaram Beach of S. Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Saturday evening. As per the police, the incident occurred when T. Harshitha (14) was playing in the water along with her sister and mother. She was allegedly pulled into the water by strong waves. On Saturday night, her body was traced. S. Rayavaram police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.