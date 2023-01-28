HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: 12 tribal youth from ASR district clear Group I preliminary test

January 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 tribal youth from Alluri Sitarama Raju district out of 45 who have appeared the Group I preliminary examination conducted AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) recently have got selected for the next round. All the youth are being coached for civil services at Youth Training Centre (YTC) at Vepagunta with the support from Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and have attended the APPSC examinations held recently. ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna has appreciated the youth and wished them success in the coming examinations.

