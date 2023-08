August 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Eleven-year-old girl was electrocuted at Jogaraopeta village under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Sunday. According to reports, K. Siri was electrocuted while switching electric plugs to supply water to the irrigation fields. Though the kin shifted her to the hospital immediately, the girl was declared brought dead. Kasimkota police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.