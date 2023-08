August 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Eleven-year-old girl was electrocuted at Jogaraopeta village under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Sunday. According to reports, K. Siri was electrocuted while switching electric plugs to supply water to the irrigation fields. Though the kin shifted her to the hospital immediately, the girl was declared brought dead. Kasimkota police registered a case.