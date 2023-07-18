ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 10,560 liquor bottles from Odisha recovered in Anakapalli district, four held

July 18, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The V. Madugula police raided a godown at Gadirai village and arrested four persons including a woman, who were in possession of 10,560 liquor bottles of various quantities late on Monday night, in Anakapalli district.

Sub-Inspector of V. Madugula police station P. Damodar Naidu said that based on credible information, they have conducted raid and arrested K. Nageswara Rao, Sanyasi Naidu, S. Satyam Appa Rao and S. Mahalakshmi, for alleged possession of the liquor bottles.

“The accused had procured the liquor from Odisha and were about to sell here. We have recovered 220 boxes in which there were as many as 48 liquor bottles each,” he said.

The SI also said that the worth of liquor bottles was about ₹13.50 lakh in Odisha and it could be sold at very high price at various places.

Cases were booked.

