Andhra Pradesh: 101 cases related to cockfight betting and gambling booked in three days of Sankranti festival in Anakapalli district

January 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Despite strict warning from the police, a large number of people took part in rooster fights and gambling during the Sankranti festival in Anakapalli district.

In the span of three days (January 14,15 and 16), the days of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma, the district police have booked as many as 101 cases related to cockfight betting and gambling, of which 49 cases relate to cockfights. The police have arrested as many as 345 persons for being involved in all the cases and have seized about ₹3.07 lakh from them.

According to Anakapalli police, during the three days, 49 cockfighting cases were booked in the district and 123 roosters were seized. The organisers and punters have preferred agricultural fields, mango orchards and outskirt areas from their villages to conduct these games. However, the betting placed in these games were not high. Police have also learnt that many punters have left to Godavari districts to take part in these rooster fights.

Meanwhile as many as 52 cases were booked for allegedly being involved in gambling (cards game), ‘Gundata’, a traditional betting game and a few other sports by betting money.

As per the police, of the 101 cases, as many as 13 cases were booked at S.Rayavaram, followed by 11 at Nakkapalli mandal and 10 cases at Kasimkota mandal. Similarly, Atchutapuram, Yelamanchali (Rural), Payakaraopeta, Kotlavuratla, Chodavaram and a few other areas have also reported such cases.

On the days of Bhogi and Kanuma, around 40 persons were booked for drunken driving at several areas. The police in coordination with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have conducted raids at several places to bust ID arrack manufacturing spots.