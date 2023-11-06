ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Petrochemicals conducts mock drill to test emergency preparedness in Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (APL), Visakhapatnam, conducted an onsite mock drill on Sunday to gauge the level of preparedness in handling emergencies in the petrochemical plant, according to a release here on Monday.

An emergency fire alarm was given at 5.30 a.m. considering a flammable propylene gas leak from the propylene feed pump at propylene storage area and caught fire.

Nearby propylene storage spheres pressure starts increasing due to heat radiation. Process operators were injured in the incident. After receiving the fire emergency message, the APL fire-fighting team moved to the spot along with the fire tender to douse the fire. The Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Siva Sankar Reddy witnessed the drill, according to P.S.N. Murthy, general manager (HR) of the APL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US