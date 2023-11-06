HamberMenu
Andhra Petrochemicals conducts mock drill to test emergency preparedness in Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (APL), Visakhapatnam, conducted an onsite mock drill on Sunday to gauge the level of preparedness in handling emergencies in the petrochemical plant, according to a release here on Monday.

An emergency fire alarm was given at 5.30 a.m. considering a flammable propylene gas leak from the propylene feed pump at propylene storage area and caught fire.

Nearby propylene storage spheres pressure starts increasing due to heat radiation. Process operators were injured in the incident. After receiving the fire emergency message, the APL fire-fighting team moved to the spot along with the fire tender to douse the fire. The Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Siva Sankar Reddy witnessed the drill, according to P.S.N. Murthy, general manager (HR) of the APL.

