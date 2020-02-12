Andhra Music Academyfestival from tomorrow

The Andhra Music Academy will confer ‘Sangeeta Vidyanidhi’ title on noted vocalist I.V.L. Sastry during its 20th annual music festival scheduled to be organised at Kalabharati Auditorium from February 13 to 17.
Entry free
The event will have several concerts by noted musicians and entry is free. The highlight of the festival are famous Tamil drama on poet Sri Subramnia Bharati, ‘Bharathiyaar,’ a theatrical extravaganza combining drama, song, dance, and screening of film, according to AMA joint secretary G. Prabhakar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.