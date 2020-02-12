Visakhapatnam

Andhra Music Academyfestival from tomorrow

I.V.L. Sastry to get ‘Sangeeta Vidyanidhi’ award

The Andhra Music Academy will confer ‘Sangeeta Vidyanidhi’ title on noted vocalist I.V.L. Sastry during its 20th annual music festival scheduled to be organised at Kalabharati Auditorium from February 13 to 17.

The event will have several concerts by noted musicians and entry is free. The highlight of the festival are famous Tamil drama on poet Sri Subramnia Bharati, ‘Bharathiyaar,’ a theatrical extravaganza combining drama, song, dance, and screening of film, according to AMA joint secretary G. Prabhakar.

