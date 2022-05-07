Andhra Minister for Women and Child Welfare inspects children’s homes

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan paid a visit to all the facilities and shelter homes run by her department in the city on Friday.

She inspecting Sishu Griha, adoption centre at Marripalem, where she checked the records and enquired about the facilities being provided to the children. She also enquired about the recent incident of three children going missing from the home. Later, she visited the One-stop Centre at the King George Hospital (KGH) and Anganwadi centre at Peda Jalaripeta. She took part in the baby shower function of pregnant women. MLC V. Kalyani, APSCPCR chairperson K. Apparao, Women & Child Welfare Project Director K. Padmavathi were present on the occasion.