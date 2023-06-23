Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam will offer 126 additional PG seats in 25 departments, says Principal

June 23, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Medical College (AMC) will offer 126 additional PG seats in 25 departments for the academic year 2023-24. The government has sanctioned ₹152 crore for creation of infrastructure and provision of equipment required for the additional seats, according to Principal G. Butchi Raju.

“AMC already has 237 PG seats. We had applied for adding another 131 PG seats but the government has permitted an additional 126 seats. While the Central Government would bear 60% of the expenditure, the remaining 40% would be borne by the State government. In the first phase, ₹26 crore has been released,” Dr. Butchi Raju told The Hindu on Friday.

“We have planned the construction of hostel buildings to accommodate 200 boys and 100 girls. The construction of the buildings has already started. The funds will released by the government in a phased manner, based on the progress of the work.

