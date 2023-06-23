HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam will offer 126 additional PG seats in 25 departments, says Principal

‘The government has sanctioned ₹152 crore for creation of infrastructure and provision of equipment required for the additional seats’

June 23, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Medical College (AMC) will offer 126 additional PG seats in 25 departments for the academic year 2023-24. The government has sanctioned ₹152 crore for creation of infrastructure and provision of equipment required for the additional seats, according to Principal G. Butchi Raju.

“AMC already has 237 PG seats. We had applied for adding another 131 PG seats but the government has permitted an additional 126 seats. While the Central Government would bear 60% of the expenditure, the remaining 40% would be borne by the State government. In the first phase, ₹26 crore has been released,” Dr. Butchi Raju told The Hindu on Friday.

“We have planned the construction of hostel buildings to accommodate 200 boys and 100 girls. The construction of the buildings has already started. The funds will released by the government in a phased manner, based on the progress of the work.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.