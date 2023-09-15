ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Medical College Principal gets FIAN fellowship at conference in Madurai

September 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, receiving the Fellow of Indian Academy of Neurology (FIAN) at IANCON 2023, in Madurai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College(AMC), was awarded the Fellow of Indian Academy of Neurology (FIAN) for his contribution to neurology. He was presented the prestigious fellowship at the ongoing 30th National Conference of the IANCON 2023, being held at Madurai from September 14 to 17.

Dr. Butchi Raju, an alumnus of Andhra Medical College (AMC), has done his DM Neurology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 1992. He has 30 years of experience in government service, and served as Professor and HOD, Neurology for nearly 12 years and Principal of AMC for the past one year.

He is the immediate past president of AP Neuroscientists’ Association, It’s a matter of pride for AMC that one of its alumni, and the present Principal, were presented the prestigious FIAN during its centenary year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IANCON 2024 will be held under the aegis of the Department of Neurology, AMC, during September 2024 in Visakhapatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US