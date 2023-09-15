Andhra Medical College Principal gets FIAN fellowship at conference in Madurai

September 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College(AMC), was awarded the Fellow of Indian Academy of Neurology (FIAN) for his contribution to neurology. He was presented the prestigious fellowship at the ongoing 30th National Conference of the IANCON 2023, being held at Madurai from September 14 to 17.

Dr. Butchi Raju, an alumnus of Andhra Medical College (AMC), has done his DM Neurology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 1992. He has 30 years of experience in government service, and served as Professor and HOD, Neurology for nearly 12 years and Principal of AMC for the past one year.

He is the immediate past president of AP Neuroscientists’ Association, It’s a matter of pride for AMC that one of its alumni, and the present Principal, were presented the prestigious FIAN during its centenary year.

The IANCON 2024 will be held under the aegis of the Department of Neurology, AMC, during September 2024 in Visakhapatnam.