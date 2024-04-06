Andhra Medical College organises health fair at Simhachalam on the eve of World Health Day

April 06, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College(AMC), organised a health fair at the Rural Health Centre at Simhachalam here on the eve of World Health Day on Saturday. The camp was inaugurated by Dr. G Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC and Additional DME.

Dr. G. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Principal, and Dr. N.A.V.S.K. Ravi Kumar, a retired Professor of Medicine, who is a yoga instructor, attended.

Dr. A. Krishna Veni, Professor & HoD SPM, Dr. Radha Kumari, Professor of SPM, and other faculty members of SPM, interns and students actively participated in the organisation of the camp. NSS students of Andhra Medical College have supported in organising the health fair at RHC, Simhachalam

More than 300 patients across all age groups utilised the services provided at the camp. In all, five stalls were arranged to promote health awareness among the public.

Height, weight, BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar and haemoglobin were measured. Individual health advice was provided based on the screening results.

Specific dietary recommendations were offered for diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, PCOD, and kidney disease. Recipes using locally sourced ingredients were introduced. Information on forgotten foods, probiotics, antioxidants, and anti-ageing foods was shared.

Adolescent health education

Adolescents (10-19 years) were educated on six topics, anaemia, lifestyle management, stress management, reproductive health and menstrual hygiene. Adolescents were screened for anaemia and were given educational material.

Information on the warning signs of stroke, heart attack, and cancers were displayed at the stall. The importance of early diagnosis and treatment of NCDs was told to the visitors.

The importance of the World Health Day theme ‘My health, my right’ was explained.

The importance of mental and social health alongside physical health for a healthy life was highlighted. The benefits of yoga in early childhood for holistic health were discussed. Preventive measures for sunstroke were explained.

A blood donation camp was organised in association with the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) along with the Department of Surgery, under the guidance of Dr. V. Manmadha Rao, Vice Principal, AMC. Nearly 80 Medical students of AMC have donated blood on this occasion.