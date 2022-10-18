Andhra Medical College observes Anaesthesiology Day

A beach walk was organised to create awareness on anaesthesiology practices.

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 18, 2022 01:26 IST

AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju (centre) and others releasing a magazine titled Tranquil, brought out by the Anaesthesia Department of the institute, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The Indian Society of Anaesthesiology’s Visakhapatnam Branch, along with the Department of Anaesthesiology, Andhra Medical College/ KGH, celebrated World Anaesthesia Day on Sunday. Anaesthesiology Day was observed for the first time by William T. G. Morton in 1846.

A beach walk was organised to create awareness on anaesthesiology practices. A skit and flash mob were organised in this regard. An inter-college quiz on anaesthesiology was conducted at Andhra Medical College. Several post-graduates of different medical colleges of the region participated.

Later in the evening, the World Anaesthesiology Day was celebrated. Dr. G. Butchi Raju, principal, AMC was the chief guest and Dr. Kuchela Babu, former president Indian Society of Anaesthesiology, was the guest of honour.

Dr. A. Padmaja, Professor and HoD Anaesthesiology, AMC, and president ISA, Visakhapatnam chapter presided. Several retired professors and senior practitioners of anaesthesiology were felicitated on the occasion. A magazine titled Tranquil brought out by the Department of Anaesthesia was released.

A YouTube channel of ISA, Visakhapatnam chapter, was launched by the chief guest. Nearly 100 anaesthesiologists and their family members participated in the programme.

