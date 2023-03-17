Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam gets more PG seats

March 17, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In the assessment conducted by the National Medical Council on January 12, the council had approved 118 seats out of 131 applied by Andhra Medical College, under various PG categories.

As of now, 89 seats have been sanctioned under 18 specialities, which include Cardiothoracic surgery (4 new seats), Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (7 to 10 seats), Gynaecology (26 to 37 seats), Pathology (8 to 14 seats), Physiology (5 to 12 seats), Neurology (3 to 5 seats), Surgery (19 to 26 seats) and Community Medicine (6 to 12 seats).

Forty-three seats were already sanctioned in the last month and this month another 46 seats were sanctioned.

