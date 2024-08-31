Andhra Medical College goes from strength to strength in its 100-year journey

Starting with just 32 students on July 19, 1923, Andhra Medical College (AMC) has come a long way in the last 100 years. Today, the college offers admission to 250 undergraduate students (MBBS) and 368 postgraduate students in various specialities. AMC completed its centenary on July 19 last year.

The alumni of Andhra Medical College are spread across the globe, and quite a few of them have occupied and continue to occupy top positions within the country and abroad. A number of them have settled in various cities of the United States, forming the AMC Association of North America (AMCANA).

“The Centenary Alumni Block (CAB), being constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore, is entirely funded by the alumni of AMC, and is expected to be completed in three to four months’ time. The CAB will have a 650-capacity auditorium, a ‘Hall of History’, ‘Legends of AMC’ and a library for students among other facilities.

“A new 200-room block is being constructed at the AMC Men’s Hostel for the benefit of male PG students. An amount of ₹150 crore has been sanctioned for the women’s hostel. The skill lab, which was constructed in the college at a cost of ₹2.50 crore, with Central government assistance, was inaugurated recently. All these have been taken up as part of the centenary celebrations during the last two years,” says G. Butchi Raju, principal of the college, and Additional Director of Medical Education.

Formation

Acting on the representations of the Telugu-speaking people, the then Madras Government established the Vizagapatam Medical College in 1923. The college was opened on July 1, 1923 in the building which was originally constructed for the Medical School.

The Anatomy Block stands in its place now. This Medical School was constructed by Gode Chitti Janakayyamma, wife of Gode Narayana Gajapathi Rao, a local zamindar. The foundation stone was laid by the Governor of Madras on February 20, 1905, and construction was completed in 1909-10.

The building had a short and ill-fated history, which has a story of its own. However this building had the distinction of having housed all the three Medical Institutions that were raised in Visakhapatnam — the Medical School, Civil Hospital (King George Hospital) and Medical College (Andhra Medical College). After its construction, it remained unused for some years.

Later, it was used as a Medical School first. It was then used temporarily used as a Civil Hospital, when the old dispensary buildings collapsed and new Civil Hospital buildings were under construction. After the Civil Hospital shifted to its new premises in April 1923, the Medical College began functioning from this old Medical School building in July 1923, says Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul, a member of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art Culture and Heritage) and historian of the city.

The College, which was formally opened by Diwan Bahadur Raja Panuganti Ramarayaningar, Minister for local self government, was attached to the new Civil Hospital with 270 beds, which was named as King George Hospital and was utilised for clinical teaching of the students. The Government of Madras restricted the number of students for admission to 50, with preference being given to students from the Telugu districts.

Even though the College was opened for the benefit of students from Telugu districts, it was observed that 32 of the 156 students were not natives of Telugu districts, while on the other hand a number of Telugu applicants were admitted to Madras Medical College.

By the year 1926-27 the construction of Medical College was almost complete except for water supply and electrical fittings. The fifth and final year class was started in July 1927. By then, the college was fully affiliated to Andhra University. The first batch of medical students passed out in 1928.

The government decided to have a joint selection committee to select candidates for both medical colleges at Madras and Vizagapatam from a common list of applicants.

A hostel to accommodate 48 male students was constructed between the college and hospital and was occupied in the year 1930-31. This building was later used as a hostel for women students after a separate building for the men’s hostel was constructed behind the Collector’s office. Each male student used to pay ₹3 towards hostel rent and ₹18 towards mess charges as per the reports of the year 1938.

In 1936, Sir C.R. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, having come to know that no women students were joining the medical college, recommended construction of a hostel for women students. The construction of a new outpatient department in the King George Hospital, Vizagapatam, which was one of the improvements insisted on by the Medical Council of India, was taken up. The Indian Medical Council granted temporary recognition to the medical degrees of the Andhra University for two years from 1st December 1938.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Dr. C. R. Reddy made a proposal to the government in 1936, to rename the Vizagapatam Medical College as Andhra Medical College. The government accepted his proposal and renamed it as Andhra Medical College on February 29, 1940 through a Gazette notification.