HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Cricket Association to take up development works at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium ahead of India - Australia T20 match in Visakhapatnam

September 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) are gearing up for the T-20 International cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held on November 23 this year. Ahead of the much awaited clash, the ACA is going to take up some development works at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium.

On Saturday, ACA CEO M.V. Siva Reddy, ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy and representatives from Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) visited the stadium and discussed about the works to be taken up with the Engineering Department officials. They said that some of the works need to be taken on the pitch, spectators gallery, corporate boxes, flood lighting and a few other areas in the stadium. Mr Gopinath Reddy said that works should be done on a war-footing.

Australia tour of India will have three One Day International (ODI) cricket matches and five T20-I matches. While the three ODIs will be played between September 22 and 27, the five T20s will be played between November 23 and December 3. The first T20 will be played in Visakhapatnam on November 23.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.